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Over Half of US Abortions Now Pills by Mail. Spirit of Pride Rebellion Death. #GospelOfJesus
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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201 views • February 28, 2022
This world is dying. The good news? The gospel of Jesus Christ! Salvation and life eternal by the blood of the lamb! This is the most important information the world could ever have and desperately needs!
I pray you are all well and the grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/abortion...



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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy