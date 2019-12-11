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1909 - AROUND THE WORLD WITH BERRY WAGON VARNISH - DETROIT, MICHIGAN KID'S ADVENTURE
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3 views • December 11, 2019
I hope you will enjoy this little video that takes some children all over the place to learn about varnish. This was a free premium give-a-way published in 1909 and printed in Detroit, Michigan. Some very fine illustrations and a lot of fun!
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