Short documentary by StoryWorks. TV — A Window On The Nationsbank Fresco

"A Window on the NationsBank Fresco is a 1992 rough video sketch of events leading to the creation of a fresco triptych for the lobby of what was then NationsBank’s new skyscraper headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Beginning in 1989, cameras followed painter Ben Long and his ensemble of artists and artisans while they spent months prepping in Paris, France, and in the mountains of North Carolina to create three 18′ X 23′ frescoes in the style of Renaissance Masters.
Producing the long-form documentary, entitled High Fresco, has been a project fraught with obstacles over the years, most prominent being the master tapes being damaged in a 1998 fire. Now largely repaired, seventy hours of High Fresco will be digitized for a web series of the same name."
