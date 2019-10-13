Concert For The Earth : Hymn To The Russian Earth

The "Hymn" originates from Paul Winter's album "Concert For The Earth" recorded live at the United Nations. In the album, the hymn is designated as Track No. 4. The album was published by Living Music in 1985. The lyrics of the hymn are as follows:



If the people lived their lives

As if it were a song

Or sing it out of light

Provides music for the stars

To be dancing circles in the night



Note that the musical notation attached at the end of the video clip is my own attempt at transcribing the song by ear. It is only an approximation and so may contain errors. Feel free to correct or amend what you see there.



Produced and posted by Cjuan 傳