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Concert For The Earth : Hymn To The Russian Earth
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7 views • October 13, 2019
The "Hymn" originates from Paul Winter's album "Concert For The Earth" recorded live at the United Nations. In the album, the hymn is designated as Track No. 4. The album was published by Living Music in 1985. The lyrics of the hymn are as follows:
If the people lived their lives
As if it were a song
Or sing it out of light
Provides music for the stars
To be dancing circles in the night
Note that the musical notation attached at the end of the video clip is my own attempt at transcribing the song by ear. It is only an approximation and so may contain errors. Feel free to correct or amend what you see there.
Produced and posted by Cjuan 傳
If the people lived their lives
As if it were a song
Or sing it out of light
Provides music for the stars
To be dancing circles in the night
Note that the musical notation attached at the end of the video clip is my own attempt at transcribing the song by ear. It is only an approximation and so may contain errors. Feel free to correct or amend what you see there.
Produced and posted by Cjuan 傳
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