Nootropic music has arrived 🎧 Holosync-style tunes for focus & creativity ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Review of Brain.FM
13 views • 1 hour ago

Music can be a powerful tool for hacking mindset. So what should you listen to while working, relaxing, or sleeping?

When I need to focus and get creative, I listen to Brain.FM and I suggest you do the same! As a focus promoter, it's not as potent as Modafinil or Oxiracetam, but it's quite effective; after 10-15 minutes, you'll find yourself devoting 100% of your attention to the task at hand. Brain.FM's sublime music is my secret weapon for combating "information-aholism" - learn how here and enjoy 30 minutes of focus with these binural beats...


For everything mentioned here 📑 Access the Limitless content library sharing my top productivity tools, tactics, and pragmatic time-management philosophy

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/productivity-library

Brain.FM 🎧 Try it for free

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/BrainFM (for 20% use the coupon code: limitless)


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

mindsetmeditationmusicreviewappsmindfulnesslifehackingproductivityjonathan roselandbrainfminformation dietlimitless mindsethalosync
