© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking - METEOR Debri Hit Mexico - Starts FIRE, WORMWOOD: Planet X Debris Coming, Meteor in Japan
Follow
1
Share
Report
4525 views • January 30, 2022
Today is now 1/26/22. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as Yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: BREAKING NEWS out of Mexico: more meteor debris hit land as the man who recorded didn't even realize it was a meteor impact as it burned up a lot of land nearby him... Also in Japan a large meteor exploded in mid air... both occurred within the last week...as earth's going through a massive asteroid debris field related to a secondary Planet X system body. Though the main asteroid debris from Planet Xs tail will be inbound soon globally.... skies turned purple in Indonesia as Indonesia is a main passing point where planet x system bodies pass and the sky was purple from a planet x system body.. another large planet x system meteor-asteroid object was seen again passing over Missouri USA... and pictures by me of large and small Planet X system bodies passing the sun within the last few days.. plus more.. These are the signs before Christ's coming..The rapture/catching away/harpazo of Christians is imminent as is the tribulation/judgement of 7 years... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ John 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (Yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ppsBsKANbgl4/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ppsBsKANbgl4/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.