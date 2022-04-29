CLARION CALL:AMERICA UNDER SIEGE (satan employs the coronavirus spirit) PT.1

The Holy Ghost uses Apostle A.E.Coleman,Jr.,as a PROPHET AND TEACHER, to "SOUND THE ALARM",i.e. to give a "CLARION CALL..."! To say WHAT? "AMERICA UNDER SIEGE",(because satan employs the coronavirus spirit).And this is PT.1,filmed on April 7th,2020,and this is THE LATE NIGHT EDITION.THIS Broadcast is EXPOSING THE HEARTS OF MANY DIFFERENT CLASSES of people...THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT;THOSE IN MINISTRY CLAIMING TO BE "SO POWERFUL";THOSE THAT WERE NOT EVEN CALLED TO HANDLE THE WORD OF GOD,and even EXPOSING HOW The LOCAL MINISTRIES choose to RUN FROM a demon,instead of TELLING satan "GREATER IS HE THAT IS IN ME THAN he THAT IS IN THE WORLD"(1 John 4:4)...The Holy Ghost WANTS to INFORM AND WARN those that are SEEKING HIM...He WANTS to encourage and comfort those that GET IN HIS PRESENCE! HE CARES ENOUGH to let HIS people know that: "I WILL PROTECT YOU"...This Broadcast shares Biblical Truths that will HELP YOU in your Christian walk. This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas. Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJCor find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJCTo Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE, and follow Shipping & Handling Information:©copyright 2020 ©copyright 2022THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~