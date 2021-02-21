© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE GENE CODE INJECTION – AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY – DR. MADEJ INTERVIEW (FEB., 2021
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
321 views • February 21, 2021
THE GENE CODE INJECTION – AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY – DR. MADEJ INTERVIEW (FEB., 2021
no informed consent
polyethylene glycol (PEG) allergy reaction....never been used before in an approved vaccine
is it safe for pregnant women ...safe to get pregnant after shots
gene manipulation ...are they telling you the truth
rna to dna not like other vaccines ... normally takes at least 2 years to answer the question of safety ..you are the lab rat
no informed consent
polyethylene glycol (PEG) allergy reaction....never been used before in an approved vaccine
is it safe for pregnant women ...safe to get pregnant after shots
gene manipulation ...are they telling you the truth
rna to dna not like other vaccines ... normally takes at least 2 years to answer the question of safety ..you are the lab rat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.