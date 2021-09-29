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REDEFINING SLAVERY, FREE WILL, AND WHAT IT MEANS TO BE HUMAN W/ CELESTE SOLUM PT. 2
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64 views • September 29, 2021
Updated 9-17-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Celeste Solum joins the program to discuss the World Economic Forum and the Globalists plans to control humanity. As a scientist and life long learner of their nefarious plans, she is in a unique position to educate humanity on the extreme agenda they intend to subject onto all of us. If you did not see the actual plans, science, and hear their speeches, you would not believe it could be true. It is hard to believe even when you have seen the evidence. But, we must be vigilante and not be naive. If there is one thing we should have learned over the last few years is their willingness to implement anything against humanity that they believe will benefit them. You can follow Celest and join her network at https://celestialreport.com/ or at https://shepherdsheart.life/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Celeste Solum joins the program to discuss the World Economic Forum and the Globalists plans to control humanity. As a scientist and life long learner of their nefarious plans, she is in a unique position to educate humanity on the extreme agenda they intend to subject onto all of us. If you did not see the actual plans, science, and hear their speeches, you would not believe it could be true. It is hard to believe even when you have seen the evidence. But, we must be vigilante and not be naive. If there is one thing we should have learned over the last few years is their willingness to implement anything against humanity that they believe will benefit them. You can follow Celest and join her network at https://celestialreport.com/ or at https://shepherdsheart.life/
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