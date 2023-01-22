Create New Account
JJ Kleck Alters ReWrites Psalms 821 by Deceptively Inserting his God of Choice. How can JJ do that
Veilislifted on Jonathan Kleck
Published Yesterday

This is taken from Gene Revel's channel @generevel8953 that absolutely shows two conflicting views Jonathan Kleck has put out there about Elohim the Lord God, in his own words.

Jonathan Kleck blatantly alters scripture, then teaches polar opposite meanings for Psalm 82:1, But JJ will still claim that both views were shown to him by the Holy Spirit.

Is anybody else curious as to how this is even possible?

Clip taken from; Jonathan Kleck blatantly rewrites/alters Psalm 82:1 1.4K views 1 year ago

https://youtu.be/xQdeP03h6EA


elohimrewritepsalm 82jonathan kleck

