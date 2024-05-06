Ep. 102: Felix Rodriguez

Che Guevara was executed in 1967 in a remote Bolivian village.
One of the last people to speak to him alive was CIA officer Felix Rodriguez.
Here’s his story.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 6 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-felix-rodriguez/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1787603250822193463
