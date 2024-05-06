Create New Account
Ep. 102: Felix Rodriguez
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Che Guevara was executed in 1967 in a remote Bolivian village.

One of the last people to speak to him alive was CIA officer Felix Rodriguez.

Here’s his story.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 6 May 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-felix-rodriguez/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1787603250822193463

Keywords
communismcultural revolutiontucker carlsonjfkcoupregime changeleftismradicalismjohn f kennedycolor revolutionboliviache guevaraguerrillafelix rodriguezcuban revolution

