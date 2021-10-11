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National White Guilt Day towards Native Indians
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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22 views • October 11, 2021
Below is copied from Michael Hoffman's Truth Mission - The Hoffman Wire
https://www.revisionisthistory.org
Columbus Day (Federal Holiday), 2021
Our Overlords decree, "Christopher Columbus initiated slavery and genocide in the western hemisphere." Nonsense! Long before Columbus set foot in the New World, Native tribes were butchering one another on an exterminating level. Survivors were tortured to death or enslaved. Here are the facts of the documentary record:

Announcing for Columbus Day
The October, 2021 issue of Revisionist History® Newsletter no. 116
Now being mailed to subscribers

“Woke Revisionism: The Whitman Massacre Rewritten”

The heirs of those who perpetrated the slaughter of the Whitman Christian Mission require its erasure

Contents: Strangely Futuristic Prophecies of the Arrival of White Holy Men—From the Aztecs in the 1500s to the Spokane and Nez Perce tribes in the 1700s and early 1800s

• Dr. and Mrs. Whitman blazes a trail for American pioneers in the Pacific Northwest

• Cayuse Indians: ministered to body and soul by the Whitmans, feared and avoided by other tribes who were killed and enslaved by the Cayuse

• Double standard: Genocide and enslavement by tribes victimizing other Native tribes ignored

•The shameful, ongoing woke erasure of the Whitmans and Christian pioneer heritage

Also in this issue: The Early History of the CIA: servants of the Soviets and wrong about almost everything

Plus: Meyer Lanky • Ed Asner • Jackie Mason. • Hunter Biden • Abortion and the Constitution

And: Culloden: Scotland’s Last Battle

Subscribe and start your subscription with this issue
This is your best option in terms of savings

Don't wish to subscribe at this time? Buy a single issue of no. 116 at this link:
https://www.revisionisthistory.org/page15/page15.html
(Scroll down the page)

Author page: http://amazon.com/author/michael_hoffman

Online bookstore: http://www.revisionisthistory.org/page7/page7.html

Blog: http://revisionistreview.blogspot.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @HoffmanMichaelA

The Hoffman Wire is a public service of Independent History and Research, Box 849, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83816 USA. Copyright ©2021. All Rights Reserved.

This is a FAIR USE of Michael Hoffman's email.
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