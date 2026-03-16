Date: Mar. 16, 2026. Lesson 51-2026. Title: Seeing Danger Before It Strikes

Proverbs 22:3 highlights one of the clearest marks of wisdom: the ability to recognize danger and take refuge before trouble arrives. The prudent person sees what lies ahead and acts wisely, while the simple continue forward without discernment and suffer the consequences. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how spiritual awareness protects the soul, why ignoring warning signs leads to unnecessary harm, and how God-given wisdom enables believers to avoid pitfalls before they become disasters.

Lesson 51-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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