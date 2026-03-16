BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Mar. 16, 2026. Lesson 51-2026. Title: Seeing Danger Before It Strikes
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • Yesterday

Proverbs 22:3 highlights one of the clearest marks of wisdom: the ability to recognize danger and take refuge before trouble arrives. The prudent person sees what lies ahead and acts wisely, while the simple continue forward without discernment and suffer the consequences. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how spiritual awareness protects the soul, why ignoring warning signs leads to unnecessary harm, and how God-given wisdom enables believers to avoid pitfalls before they become disasters.

Lesson 51-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Catherine Austin Fitts warns: Strait of Hormuz shutdown signals &#8220;COVID 2.0&#8221; and engineered famine

Catherine Austin Fitts warns: Strait of Hormuz shutdown signals “COVID 2.0” and engineered famine

Belle Carter
Kiriakou, Morris Express Concern for Tucker Carlson&#8217;s Safety Amid Reported DOJ Referral

Kiriakou, Morris Express Concern for Tucker Carlson’s Safety Amid Reported DOJ Referral

Garrison Vance
Shadows of Power: A deep dive into the hidden forces shaping America&#8217;s future

Shadows of Power: A deep dive into the hidden forces shaping America’s future

Kevin Hughes
Trump rejects Putin&#8217;s proposal to move Iran&#8217;s enriched uranium to Russia

Trump rejects Putin’s proposal to move Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia

Laura Harris
The open door: How U.S. tax dollars fund China’s military rise through academic partnerships

The open door: How U.S. tax dollars fund China’s military rise through academic partnerships

Ava Grace
Uber expands Women Preferences program nationwide amid safety concerns

Uber expands Women Preferences program nationwide amid safety concerns

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy