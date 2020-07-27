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Video Game Creator Explains Brainwashing Techniques - Clint Richardson
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52 views • July 27, 2020
Reupload from Shad Budge Productions - credits to them
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAr3ISXMxvw
cutted version from the full one
Full version: Vosto Vlad former Games-Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZKxWeeY2xM
Backup
He is awesome, check him out!
-Torture Animals for Monster-roar's
-decaying of society
-false obedience, cuz of authority
-Games sponsored by government...like all companys
-The last of us...kinda truth
-toxoplasmosis...insect stuff
-desensitizing
-Black goo
-Black awening
-Transhumanism
-Programmable matter
-some deeper meanings
Clint Richardson worked at:
time is a thief
Lost Planet²
Biohazard 5
Halo Wars
WWE SmackDown vs. RAW 2009
Fable II
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Lost Planet: Colonies
God of War: Chains of Olympus
Devil May Cry 4
The Golden Compass
Unreal Tornamaent III
Silent Hill: Origins
Pirates of the Caribbean Online
Power Rangers: Super Legends
Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow
Shoot 'Em Up
Transformers: The Game
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
maybe some else
Good Watch about him:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg--VnbH2hI
Clint Richardson - Free Your Mind 3 Conference 2015
https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/aeemqr/why_i_quit_the_industry_clint_richardson_game_dev/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAr3ISXMxvw
cutted version from the full one
Full version: Vosto Vlad former Games-Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZKxWeeY2xM
Backup
He is awesome, check him out!
-Torture Animals for Monster-roar's
-decaying of society
-false obedience, cuz of authority
-Games sponsored by government...like all companys
-The last of us...kinda truth
-toxoplasmosis...insect stuff
-desensitizing
-Black goo
-Black awening
-Transhumanism
-Programmable matter
-some deeper meanings
Clint Richardson worked at:
time is a thief
Lost Planet²
Biohazard 5
Halo Wars
WWE SmackDown vs. RAW 2009
Fable II
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Lost Planet: Colonies
God of War: Chains of Olympus
Devil May Cry 4
The Golden Compass
Unreal Tornamaent III
Silent Hill: Origins
Pirates of the Caribbean Online
Power Rangers: Super Legends
Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow
Shoot 'Em Up
Transformers: The Game
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
maybe some else
Good Watch about him:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg--VnbH2hI
Clint Richardson - Free Your Mind 3 Conference 2015
https://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/aeemqr/why_i_quit_the_industry_clint_richardson_game_dev/
Keywords
satanismtrutherblack goothe last of usgames exposedredpillinggames industrypirates of the caribbeantransformers the gameshoot em upsyphon filterpower rangers super legendssilent hill originsunreal tornamaent 3the golden compassdevil may cry 4god of warlost planet coloniesmetal gear solid 4fable iiwwe smackdownlost planet 2biohazard 5halo war
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