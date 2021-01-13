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Land Of Confusion - Order Out Of Chaos Reloaded
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191 views • January 13, 2021
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
(SMHP Testimonial & why I posted this video.)
I was imprisoned by heavy drug and alcohol addiction for 30 years and had many encounters with demonic spirits. I hung around people in dark places. This stuff is no joke. It gets darker and darker. Please wake up people. The demonic entities just want to use you as host bodies and take your souls.
I went to drug rehab when I was 15 for 45 days but started using again within a week of leaving. I was diagnosed with manic bipolar in my twenties and went on and off of antidepressants. No man could give me a solution to my problems. Life kept getting darker and the demonic attacks more frequent. Satan told me I was no good and that Lord God did not love me.
Near the end, I knew I would die high as I could not go without using all day. I prayed out to Abba Father. Please Lord save me from these evil addictions. I would blackout every time I used and didn't know if I would end up at the bottom of a pool or run over by a car. Jesus reached down and pulled me from this hell. He is my everything!
You can break free from these addictions. Jesus is the chain breaker. It wasn't man that took away my chains but Yeshua Jesus. He supernaturally shook me to my core over a period of several weeks and my addictions were gone for good.
I had a dream that I died and went before Lord God and could not speak to him because I was high on drugs. No one should have to think about this. This is a stronghold over you and people who love you. - SMHP
For He had commanded the unclean spirit to come out of the man. For it had seized him many times; and he was bound with chains and shackles and kept under guard, and yet he would break his bonds and be driven by the demon into the desert. Luke 8:29
Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, And He saved them out of their distresses. He brought them out of darkness and the shadow of death, And broke their chains in pieces. Psalm 107:13-14
This applies to all addictions, not just drugs and alcohol.
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
.............................................
FEB: Crysis Actwhore Content- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtu2...
.......................
Truth Shock TV: Hollywood Hypocrisy Content - https://www.youtube.com/user/TruthSho...
.......................
Honest News Network: Trump Twitter Content - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl6c...
.......................
Walter Veith Hegel Explained - Total Onslaught Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
.......................
Theophilus Most Excellent : Duality Content - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClh6...
.............................................
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15
Main Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_u...
http://savedsoberawake.com/help-build... - One Time & Monthly Investment
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductions/videos
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
(SMHP Testimonial & why I posted this video.)
I was imprisoned by heavy drug and alcohol addiction for 30 years and had many encounters with demonic spirits. I hung around people in dark places. This stuff is no joke. It gets darker and darker. Please wake up people. The demonic entities just want to use you as host bodies and take your souls.
I went to drug rehab when I was 15 for 45 days but started using again within a week of leaving. I was diagnosed with manic bipolar in my twenties and went on and off of antidepressants. No man could give me a solution to my problems. Life kept getting darker and the demonic attacks more frequent. Satan told me I was no good and that Lord God did not love me.
Near the end, I knew I would die high as I could not go without using all day. I prayed out to Abba Father. Please Lord save me from these evil addictions. I would blackout every time I used and didn't know if I would end up at the bottom of a pool or run over by a car. Jesus reached down and pulled me from this hell. He is my everything!
You can break free from these addictions. Jesus is the chain breaker. It wasn't man that took away my chains but Yeshua Jesus. He supernaturally shook me to my core over a period of several weeks and my addictions were gone for good.
I had a dream that I died and went before Lord God and could not speak to him because I was high on drugs. No one should have to think about this. This is a stronghold over you and people who love you. - SMHP
For He had commanded the unclean spirit to come out of the man. For it had seized him many times; and he was bound with chains and shackles and kept under guard, and yet he would break his bonds and be driven by the demon into the desert. Luke 8:29
Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, And He saved them out of their distresses. He brought them out of darkness and the shadow of death, And broke their chains in pieces. Psalm 107:13-14
This applies to all addictions, not just drugs and alcohol.
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
.............................................
FEB: Crysis Actwhore Content- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtu2...
.......................
Truth Shock TV: Hollywood Hypocrisy Content - https://www.youtube.com/user/TruthSho...
.......................
Honest News Network: Trump Twitter Content - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl6c...
.......................
Walter Veith Hegel Explained - Total Onslaught Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
.......................
Theophilus Most Excellent : Duality Content - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClh6...
.............................................
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15
Main Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_u...
http://savedsoberawake.com/help-build... - One Time & Monthly Investment
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductions/videos
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