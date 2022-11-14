Pandemic Amnesty: Lest We Forget.

An article in the Atlantic recently suggested there should be "amnesty" for those who got things wrong during the pandemic.

The piece was written by Dr Emily Oster, who was, to her credit, one of the only liberal leaning voices of reason during the pandemic. Amid the Covid madness, Oster argued that schools should be open. She often spoke of the virus's low risk for children. And when liberals freaked out about masks, she fought back with stats that proved mask mandates for children were statistically unwarranted and morally unacceptable.

Unfortunately, that reasonable voice was lacking from her latest piece, which suggested those who pushed the policies that separated families and stunted the health and mental wellness of American children should be forgiven. People like Dr Anthony Fauci, who suggested children were in danger when conservative leaders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened their states’ schools, should be given a pass because we were “living in darkness” at the time, she wrote. There was too much we didn’t know about Covid, and the public ought to accept that and just move on, according to Oster.