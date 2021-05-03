CCP or Russia Behind Microwave Attacks Near White House

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4/29/2021 Two microwave weapon attacks took place near the White House in the past two years. The culprit is probably Communist China or Russia. Similar attacks have struck US officials in Cuba, China, and Russia. Symptoms include vertigo and severe headache. Renmin University professor Jin Canrong boasted about PLA’s use of microwave weapon against Indian soldiers in a border conflict.