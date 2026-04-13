Dems' Open Secrets

Why The Dem Establishment Hoped No One Else Knew Swalwell Was Compromised

* The Dem party has a bad habit of culling candidates it feels are politically antithetical to its agenda.

* Take Eric Swalwell, for example.

* He joined an already crowded field for California governor in November 2025.

* He threatened to break up the field.

* Make no mistake: had he been enjoying a healthy lead in the polls going into last Friday, he would still be running for governor and these allegations would never see the light of day.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (13 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v78gdq8-democrats-jungle-primary-boomerang-hits-swalwell-hard-victor-davis-hanson.html

https://youtu.be/5Zx4D4xWND8