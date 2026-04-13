Dems' Open Secrets

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Why The Dem Establishment Hoped No One Else Knew Swalwell Was Compromised
* The Dem party has a bad habit of culling candidates it feels are politically antithetical to its agenda.
* Take Eric Swalwell, for example.
* He joined an already crowded field for California governor in November 2025.
* He threatened to break up the field.
* Make no mistake: had he been enjoying a healthy lead in the polls going into last Friday, he would still be running for governor and these allegations would never see the light of day.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (13 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v78gdq8-democrats-jungle-primary-boomerang-hits-swalwell-hard-victor-davis-hanson.html