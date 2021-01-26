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Plandemic (full version)
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120 views • January 26, 2021
Plandemic 2 is one of the best documentaries of our times. It's available for free at https://plandemicseries.com and their team request people spread the information it contains far and wide. Another documentary very worthy of mention, although not free but very cheap, is Vaxxed2. Available at https:www.vaxxed2.com.
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