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Head of the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association Urges Doctors to Use a Regimen of Ivermectin
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90 views • September 03, 2021
The head of the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association has urged doctors and Covid-19 patients to begin a regimen of ivermectin, which he says is effective at treating and preventing the virus.
During an August 12 press conference, Dr. Haruo Ozaki called for the drug, which is proving effective in numerous studies, to be used due to the drastic rise in Covid cases.
The original video of the conference can be seen on Youtube, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeHBSg9ejP8&;t=1098s
During an August 12 press conference, Dr. Haruo Ozaki called for the drug, which is proving effective in numerous studies, to be used due to the drastic rise in Covid cases.
The original video of the conference can be seen on Youtube, here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeHBSg9ejP8&;t=1098s
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