The Best Smoothie for Iron Deficiency Anemia

My daughter has a serious genetic skin condition (called Epidermolysis Bullosa) and suffers from chronic anemia due to the systemic effects of this condition on her body. This smoothie is rich in plant-based iron.Iron Rich Smoothie Recipe1 cup herb tea - 1 Tbsp red clover, 1 Tbsp nettle leaf, 1 Tbsp chaga steeped in 4 cups for 1 hour and strained (store the rest in the fridge for another day)1 cup orange or tangerine juice1 scoop Sunwarrior protein powder1 tsp Spirulina1 tsp Barley Grass Juice Powder2 cups spinach2 pitted medjool dates2 frozen bananas1 cup frozen dark sweet cherriesBlend until smoothTip: I like to turn blender on low while I add powders directly to water portion of the recipe so that the powders don't stick to the sides of the blending container.The drink tastes delicious, but if you find it a little too "green" for you if you are new to green drinks or superfoods, you can decrease spirulina to 1/2 a tsp or leave out. If the smoothie is too sweet for your liking, omit the dates.Follow me: