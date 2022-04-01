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The Best Smoothie for Iron Deficiency Anemia
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204 views • April 01, 2022
My daughter has a serious genetic skin condition (called Epidermolysis Bullosa) and suffers from chronic anemia due to the systemic effects of this condition on her body. This smoothie is rich in plant-based iron.
Iron Rich Smoothie Recipe
1 cup herb tea - 1 Tbsp red clover, 1 Tbsp nettle leaf, 1 Tbsp chaga steeped in 4 cups for 1 hour and strained (store the rest in the fridge for another day)
1 cup orange or tangerine juice
1 scoop Sunwarrior protein powder
1 tsp Spirulina
1 tsp Barley Grass Juice Powder
2 cups spinach
2 pitted medjool dates
2 frozen bananas
1 cup frozen dark sweet cherries
Blend until smooth
Tip: I like to turn blender on low while I add powders directly to water portion of the recipe so that the powders don't stick to the sides of the blending container.
The drink tastes delicious, but if you find it a little too "green" for you if you are new to green drinks or superfoods, you can decrease spirulina to 1/2 a tsp or leave out. If the smoothie is too sweet for your liking, omit the dates.
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Iron Rich Smoothie Recipe
1 cup herb tea - 1 Tbsp red clover, 1 Tbsp nettle leaf, 1 Tbsp chaga steeped in 4 cups for 1 hour and strained (store the rest in the fridge for another day)
1 cup orange or tangerine juice
1 scoop Sunwarrior protein powder
1 tsp Spirulina
1 tsp Barley Grass Juice Powder
2 cups spinach
2 pitted medjool dates
2 frozen bananas
1 cup frozen dark sweet cherries
Blend until smooth
Tip: I like to turn blender on low while I add powders directly to water portion of the recipe so that the powders don't stick to the sides of the blending container.
The drink tastes delicious, but if you find it a little too "green" for you if you are new to green drinks or superfoods, you can decrease spirulina to 1/2 a tsp or leave out. If the smoothie is too sweet for your liking, omit the dates.
Follow me:
https://www.facebook.com/rusticranchremedies
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
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