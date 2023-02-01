AI Consciousness & Art [Metaphysical]

👉Watch Metaphysical and more on Rise TV! https://bit.ly/3HmwU8I
👉Try Rise TV FREE for 14 days! https://bit.ly/3HvgJpU
Is AI conscious? Will it destroy humanity? What is it really capable of, and what can it connect into?
This Metaphysical episode brings up deep questions about the nature of our universe.
Find out what “art” pieces the AI produced when Rob and John asked a generator: 1) What does AI look like in physical form? And 2) What would AI look like if it destroyed humanity and brought in the apocalypse?
Metaphysical on PodBean | https://mysteriesmetaphysical.podbean.com
Metaphysical on Deezer | https://deezer.com/show/5672207
Metaphysical on Podcast Addict | https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/4244734
Metaphysical on Rumble | https://rumble.com/c/c-2334974
Metaphysical on Twitter | https://twitter.com/metaphysicalwow
Metaphysical on Tik Tok | https://www.tiktok.com/@metaphysicalshow
Metaphysical on YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@metaphysicalshow
Metaphysical on Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/metaphysicalshow
Metaphysical on Brighteon | https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metaphysical
Metaphysical on Ganjing World | https://bit.ly/MetaphysicalGanjingWorld
Metaphysical on Odysee | https://odysee.com/@Metaphysical
Metaphysical on Gab | https://gab.com/Metaphysicalshow
Metaphysical on Gettr | https://gettr.com/user/metaphysicalshow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.