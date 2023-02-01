AI Consciousness & Art [Metaphysical]

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Is AI conscious? Will it destroy humanity? What is it really capable of, and what can it connect into?
This Metaphysical episode brings up deep questions about the nature of our universe.
Find out what “art” pieces the AI produced when Rob and John asked a generator: 1) What does AI look like in physical form? And 2) What would AI look like if it destroyed humanity and brought in the apocalypse?
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