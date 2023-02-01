Create New Account
AI Consciousness & Art [Metaphysical]
Metaphysical Podcast
Published 9 days ago

👉Watch Metaphysical and more on Rise TV! https://bit.ly/3HmwU8I

👉Try Rise TV FREE for 14 days! https://bit.ly/3HvgJpU


Is AI conscious? Will it destroy humanity? What is it really capable of, and what can it connect into? 


This Metaphysical episode brings up deep questions about the nature of our universe. 


Find out what “art” pieces the AI produced when Rob and John asked a generator: 1) What does AI look like in physical form? And 2) What would AI look like if it destroyed humanity and brought in the apocalypse?


