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Cult of Trumpanzees
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57 views • June 12, 2021
Cult of Trumpanzees (alt) [2021] examines voting or "casting lots" from a Christian perspective and also proves from scripture that God disapproves of choosing men to lead our people over Him. Is Donald Trump any better than Joe Biden? By what authority do such candidates govern (and oftentimes oppress) the Israelites? This lengthy broadcast is NOT designed to make friends but instead provides assurance to those that haven't been overcome by the world.
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