My Eggplants Got SO Heavy! 🍆 + Grow Bag Moisture Tips

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 18th! I took some advice from a fellow gardener and placed pans under my felt grow bags to help retain moisture in the summer heat. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I made another batch of ice cream using the pulp from the watermelon that I juiced last week. My eggplants are getting so heavy with fruit that I’ve had to reinforce the stems with twine. The third round of cucumbers is doing great so far. And on one of our morning walks this week, Haru and I found a lost turtle and brought it back to its home in the pond at the shrine.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll