My Eggplants Got SO Heavy! 🍆 + Grow Bag Moisture Tips

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 18th! I took some advice from a fellow gardener and placed pans under my felt grow bags to help retain moisture in the summer heat. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I made another batch of ice cream using the pulp from the watermelon that I juiced last week. My eggplants are getting so heavy with fruit that I’ve had to reinforce the stems with twine. The third round of cucumbers is doing great so far. And on one of our morning walks this week, Haru and I found a lost turtle and brought it back to its home in the pond at the shrine.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:44Eggplants are Heavy With Fruit!
01:51Third Planting of Cucumbers Growing Well
02:19Pumpkins & Watermelon Plants Still Growing Strong
03:20North Garden Check Up
03:54South Garden Goya & Peppers
04:17Turtle Lost & Found, Returned Home!
05:47Placing Pans Under Felt Grow Bags Retains Moisture
09:01Pollinating More Pumpkins
10:00Grateful for Garden Tip on Soil PH Levels
11:02Fertilizing Pineapple Fruit
11:42Garden-to-Table Fruity Ice Cream!
14:01Oatmeal-Walnut-Chocolate Chip Cookies
15:20Harvesting More Mini Tomatoes & Eggplants
16:39Pollinating More Pumpkins
19:46Tending the Okra & Pineapple Plants
20:57The Beauty of Kamakura
21:27Mt. Fuji