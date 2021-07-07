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DEXI Kitchen Rugs and Mats Cushioned Anti Fatigue Comfort Runner Mat for Floor
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0 view • July 07, 2021
DEXI Kitchen Rugs and Mats Cushioned ~~ https://amzn.to/3hm9V1W
About this item
【SUITABLE LARGE SIZE】:This kitchen rugs and mats measure 18"x29"+18"x59", package include set of 2 kitchen mat. The thickness of kitchen rugs are 0.4 inch (10mm); Please pay attention to the thickness before ordering.If your pet likes to scratch and sharpen claws, it is not recommended to buy this soft rugs.
【ANTI-SLIP DESIGN, MORE SAFETY】:Ultra anti-slip backing provide safe for your family. The kitchen mats can be used for multiple surfaces(wood, ceramic, marble, etc).Modern design makes it suitable for home, office, hotel, indoor and outdoor. Make sure the floor is clean and dry before use.
【CUSHIONED SUPPORT】:Whether you’re cooking, preparing food, or working at your standing desk, this ergonomically engineered mat is sure to provide comfort and help relieve pressure on your feet, knees, lower back, and joints.
【DURABLE AND ECO-FRIENDLY】:This anti fatigue kitchen rug is made of high density PVC material, safe and durable. Perfect for domestic or commercial kitchens.
【EASY TO CLEAN】: The surface of this kitchen mat set is Stain resistant, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth or sponge, use any common household cleaner or sweep clean of dirt and dust, save your time and energy.
About this item
【SUITABLE LARGE SIZE】:This kitchen rugs and mats measure 18"x29"+18"x59", package include set of 2 kitchen mat. The thickness of kitchen rugs are 0.4 inch (10mm); Please pay attention to the thickness before ordering.If your pet likes to scratch and sharpen claws, it is not recommended to buy this soft rugs.
【ANTI-SLIP DESIGN, MORE SAFETY】:Ultra anti-slip backing provide safe for your family. The kitchen mats can be used for multiple surfaces(wood, ceramic, marble, etc).Modern design makes it suitable for home, office, hotel, indoor and outdoor. Make sure the floor is clean and dry before use.
【CUSHIONED SUPPORT】:Whether you’re cooking, preparing food, or working at your standing desk, this ergonomically engineered mat is sure to provide comfort and help relieve pressure on your feet, knees, lower back, and joints.
【DURABLE AND ECO-FRIENDLY】:This anti fatigue kitchen rug is made of high density PVC material, safe and durable. Perfect for domestic or commercial kitchens.
【EASY TO CLEAN】: The surface of this kitchen mat set is Stain resistant, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth or sponge, use any common household cleaner or sweep clean of dirt and dust, save your time and energy.
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