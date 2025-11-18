🚨 EDWARD SNOWDEN’S CHILLING WARNING IS NOW UNFOLDING IN REAL TIME

What China built… is exactly what Western governments are quietly preparing for.

Snowden is crystal clear: Every photo, every purchase, every message, every movement — all of it is being fed into algorithms that decide your future.

In China, AI “city brains” now track: Where you live Who you visit How you dispose of your rubbish Every step you take in public Whether you “follow rules” or not Break a rule? A camera catches you from three angles. Your score drops. Your life collapses.

Snowden’s warning: “If any of your activities differ from what the government wants, you won’t get on a train. You won’t board a plane. You won’t get a job. An algorithm will decide your fate. And what they are selling… is us.”

This is not a future threat. It is happening now — in Shanghai, in Beijing… and creeping into the West through digital ID, AI policing, and “misinformation scoring.” China built the prototype. Our governments are importing the blueprint.

Stay informed. Stay alert. Do not let this system take root.

Mirrored - Jim Ferguson

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!