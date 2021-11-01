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EP 135: New Hampshire‘s Old Man of the Mountain
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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This week, we talk all about New Hampshire's Old Man of the Mountain. For almost 200 years, since he was first discovered in 1805, The Old Man looked out over the Granite State, until he succumbed to erosion and decades of weathering on May 3, 2003. We talk about how and when The Old Man was discovered, we share some really fascinating Native American tales about The Old Man, and share our memories of seeing The Old Man before he fell. All this and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!

Episode Links:

Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-inner-child-womb-regression-tickets-192679729257

The Indian Prophecy by Kenneth Audler: https://archive.org/details/granitemonthlyne57dove/page/n421/mode/2up?view=theater

The Wobanadenok: https://indigenousnh.com/2018/12/06/the-wobanadenok/oldman-of-the-mountain-nh.png

Mills Brothers - The Old Man of the Mountain (rare performance on film): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0ngRaUyXvE

New Hampshire Missing Places: The Old Man of the Mountain: http://www.cowhampshireblog.com/2013/04/30/new-hampshire-missing-places-the-old-man-of-the-mountain/

Please check out:

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

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new hampshirehomewrecker podcastold man of the mountainnh folklore
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