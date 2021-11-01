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EP 135: New Hampshire‘s Old Man of the Mountain
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This week, we talk all about New Hampshire's Old Man of the Mountain. For almost 200 years, since he was first discovered in 1805, The Old Man looked out over the Granite State, until he succumbed to erosion and decades of weathering on May 3, 2003. We talk about how and when The Old Man was discovered, we share some really fascinating Native American tales about The Old Man, and share our memories of seeing The Old Man before he fell. All this and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-inner-child-womb-regression-tickets-192679729257
The Indian Prophecy by Kenneth Audler: https://archive.org/details/granitemonthlyne57dove/page/n421/mode/2up?view=theater
The Wobanadenok: https://indigenousnh.com/2018/12/06/the-wobanadenok/oldman-of-the-mountain-nh.png
Mills Brothers - The Old Man of the Mountain (rare performance on film): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0ngRaUyXvE
New Hampshire Missing Places: The Old Man of the Mountain: http://www.cowhampshireblog.com/2013/04/30/new-hampshire-missing-places-the-old-man-of-the-mountain/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-inner-child-womb-regression-tickets-192679729257
The Indian Prophecy by Kenneth Audler: https://archive.org/details/granitemonthlyne57dove/page/n421/mode/2up?view=theater
The Wobanadenok: https://indigenousnh.com/2018/12/06/the-wobanadenok/oldman-of-the-mountain-nh.png
Mills Brothers - The Old Man of the Mountain (rare performance on film): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0ngRaUyXvE
New Hampshire Missing Places: The Old Man of the Mountain: http://www.cowhampshireblog.com/2013/04/30/new-hampshire-missing-places-the-old-man-of-the-mountain/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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