Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWO: Horrific epidemic of COVID-19 vaccine-related excess deaths in western nations
channel image
Follower of Christ777
430 Subscribers
1321 views
Published 17 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Sparemethelies and John Campbell

John Campbell, Geert Vanden Bossche and Steve Kirsch look at the high mortality rates and excess deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccines or bioweapons in western nations as part of the Vatican’s depopulation agenda.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritword of godyeshuaepidemicson of godyahabbaelohimking of kingsimmanuelgodheadfather godspirit of truthancient of dayswestern nationscovid-19excess deathsfather of lightsanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truehorrific epidemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket