THE GREAT EXPERIMENT - the batches

The tidal wave is coming. The 40% rise in life insurance claims prove they know what they are doing. Just as there must be an all cause morbidity before and all cause mortality, there must be a great experiment before a great reset. The groundwork and the setup must be staged before the Emperor willingly drinks the poison. The poison in this case are the batches. 5% of the batches contain a fast acting poison which could be easily hidden and dismissed by the mainstream media is rare. 5% of the batches were the control group and 90% of the batches contain a slow acting, DNA changing components that will eat away at what keeps you alive. I give a real world example in this presentation.