Head-covered Christian warns thousands of truths vs Antichrist’s witch pastors lead millions to hell

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). One in a million human specie "women's head coverings" real Christian women are warning God's flock & the 6 billion human specie heathens tens of thousands of urgent vital critical important truths with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love without fear of assassination attempts or ridicules, including about the millions of “coming Bible prophesied great delusion’s” reptilian Satanist churches & pastors, because the Bible says that God's people perish for the lack of knowledge for they rejected the truth, while millions of the Antichrist’s "women’s head coverings rebelling, female witchcraft rebellion, God’s-Word-inversion" nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch pastors are misleading millions of church donators into hell using their Satan Lucifer's fake counterfeit Christianity, and fake gospel, and fake Jesus post-1960s “love & light” imposter Sananda Jesus, and fake hundreds of redefined Bible verses to allow the worship of hundreds of fake foreign gods just as in Ezekiel 8 times. Warn the millions of church donators with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so that all your church donators will form a mob riot and drag you out of your church and try to make you bow down in front of their golden calf idols made from right-wing conservative Republican Party evangelical Christians’ patriot preppers’ “emergency gold” bought with illegal tithe income tax extortion profits using God’s name at the Corporate Christianity Temple money-changers’ tables. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a fake “Bible’s watchman on the wall,” who has a desire to see billions of church donator brothers & sisters end up in the coming Tribulation Age judgment and end up in the Revelation 21:8 lake of burning sulfur. Billions of fake Christians will follow after the Antichrist’s millions of fake Christianity churches’ deception into hell. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





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