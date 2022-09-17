Modi and Xi Jinping Skipped the Dinner and Group Event Ahead of SCO Summit

https://gnews.org/post/p1m08f45b
09/16/2022 According to Indian media report, Modi and Xi Jinping skipped the informal dinner and group event ahead of SCO summit. Modi didn’t participate because he arrived late on Thursday. However, Xi participated the tree planting event in the daytime but missed the evening events. He was also missing in the group pictures released by the host
