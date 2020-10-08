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Azerbaijan – Armenia War!
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88 views • October 08, 2020
The Azerbaijan – Armenia War by Sheikh Imran Hosein
0:00 Who planned for the war, and started the War? Who is the Aggressor? Who is lying?
12:00 Support the Victim of Aggression – not the Aggressor!
13:50 Check the Footprints to find out who is the Liar! Who benefits from this war?
18:00 USA-Russia-France demand Ceasefire! Nagorno-Karabach, Kashmir and the Holy Land are similar – these conflicts cannot be solved by war waged by the strong against the weak!
21:00 If there is no ceasefire, UN Security Council will intervene with a Peace-Keeping military force!
25:45 Ottoman wars of oppression resulted in Muslim hatred for Christians, and Christian hatred for Muslims. This war continues what the Ottomans left behind.
30:00 Analysis of the War based on knowledge located in the Qur’an
0:00 Who planned for the war, and started the War? Who is the Aggressor? Who is lying?
12:00 Support the Victim of Aggression – not the Aggressor!
13:50 Check the Footprints to find out who is the Liar! Who benefits from this war?
18:00 USA-Russia-France demand Ceasefire! Nagorno-Karabach, Kashmir and the Holy Land are similar – these conflicts cannot be solved by war waged by the strong against the weak!
21:00 If there is no ceasefire, UN Security Council will intervene with a Peace-Keeping military force!
25:45 Ottoman wars of oppression resulted in Muslim hatred for Christians, and Christian hatred for Muslims. This war continues what the Ottomans left behind.
30:00 Analysis of the War based on knowledge located in the Qur’an
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