De-transitioned teen TELLS ALL ‘Affirming delusions is NOT LOVE’

Dec 27, 2022

18-year-old Chloe Cole was 11-years-old when she began to think she was a boy born into the wrong body. And, thanks to therapists who convinced her parents there were no other options available, she began to fully transition as a young teen. Cole joins Glenn in this clip to not only detail her story but to explain why she’s choosing to take a stand against gender surgery for children today. ‘I wasn't shown love,’ Cole says. ‘I was just pushed onto this path…And, I mean, it's affected the overall picture of my health and my life. And I've just been trying to pick up the pieces of my life since then.’





De-Transitioner Exposes Dark World





