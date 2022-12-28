Create New Account
De-transitioned teen TELLS ALL ‘Affirming delusions is NOT LOVE’
Glenn Beck


Dec 27, 2022

18-year-old Chloe Cole was 11-years-old when she began to think she was a boy born into the wrong body. And, thanks to therapists who convinced her parents there were no other options available, she began to fully transition as a young teen. Cole joins Glenn in this clip to not only detail her story but to explain why she’s choosing to take a stand against gender surgery for children today. ‘I wasn't shown love,’ Cole says. ‘I was just pushed onto this path…And, I mean, it's affected the overall picture of my health and my life. And I've just been trying to pick up the pieces of my life since then.’


Chloe dives further into her story during a recent episode of The Glenn Beck Podcast. You can watch Glenn’s entire podcast interview with her here:

• De-Transitioner Exposes Dark World  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JE6m4l1yLgo&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrJBRE0pflA

