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China questions United States about biolabs in Ukraine & Rand Paul introduces amendment to Fire Fauci
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12 views • March 15, 2022
We once again cover stories related to the controversial Russian invasion of Ukraine. China questions United States about biolabs in Ukraine as they jump to Russia's aid to force America to prove that they aren't connected to the labs. An Antifa member trolls the city council and also the mayor of Portland. In addition Kentucky Senator Rand Paul introduces an amendment to fire Dr. Fauci. We talk about these stories and also more in this newest episode.
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Credits:
The US’ responses are self-contradictory and confusing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OMwmuJym9k
NBA’s Durant Goes Off on NYC Mayor For Stupid Vax Rules Allowing Irving to Attend Game But Not Play
https://rumble.com/vxds0h-nbas-durant-goes-off-on-nyc-mayor-for-stupid-vax-rules-allowing-irving-to-a.html
Comedian Trolls Portland Mayor at City Council Meeting
https://rumble.com/vxaj5m-comedian-trolls-portland-mayor-at-city-council-meeting.html
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Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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Credits:
The US’ responses are self-contradictory and confusing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OMwmuJym9k
NBA’s Durant Goes Off on NYC Mayor For Stupid Vax Rules Allowing Irving to Attend Game But Not Play
https://rumble.com/vxds0h-nbas-durant-goes-off-on-nyc-mayor-for-stupid-vax-rules-allowing-irving-to-a.html
Comedian Trolls Portland Mayor at City Council Meeting
https://rumble.com/vxaj5m-comedian-trolls-portland-mayor-at-city-council-meeting.html
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
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Gateway Pundit
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TheStormHasArrived17
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We The Media
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Midnight Rider Channel
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Breaking911
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Pepe Lives Matter
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KanekoaTheGreat
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Red.Pill.Pharmacist
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist
[(Rt News)] Mirror
https://t.me/rt_news_mirror_1
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Forecast 432Hz
https://t.me/Forecast432Hz
The Kate Awakening Channel
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Danean
https://t.me/DaneanHere2
Blaze Media
https://t.me/TheBlazeTV
il Donaldo Trumpo
https://t.me/RealDonaldoTrumpo
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
The People’s Convoy ( OFFICIAL)
https://t.me/ConvoyToFreedom
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