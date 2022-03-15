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China questions United States about biolabs in Ukraine & Rand Paul introduces amendment to Fire Fauci
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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12 views • March 15, 2022
We once again cover stories related to the controversial Russian invasion of Ukraine. China questions United States about biolabs in Ukraine as they jump to Russia's aid to force America to prove that they aren't connected to the labs. An Antifa member trolls the city council and also the mayor of Portland. In addition Kentucky Senator Rand Paul introduces an amendment to fire Dr. Fauci. We talk about these stories and also more in this newest episode.

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The US’ responses are self-contradictory and confusing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OMwmuJym9k

NBA’s Durant Goes Off on NYC Mayor For Stupid Vax Rules Allowing Irving to Attend Game But Not Play
https://rumble.com/vxds0h-nbas-durant-goes-off-on-nyc-mayor-for-stupid-vax-rules-allowing-irving-to-a.html

Comedian Trolls Portland Mayor at City Council Meeting
https://rumble.com/vxaj5m-comedian-trolls-portland-mayor-at-city-council-meeting.html

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