One Drop Of Water | Ralph Stanley | Lyrics

This is a famous old Bluegrass Gospel tune that reminds me of the “old time religion” music from long ago. Great banjo and fiddle playing, along with an important message as well! Hope everyone enjoys this song as much as I enjoyed making the video.







Lyrics





The rich man lived in luxury surrounded by his door

He’d always had the very best that money could afford

He left this world not caring about his resting place

He laid his eyes toward Heaven, but it was too late





Give me one drop of water, the rich man cried from Hell

One drop of water, but still no water fell

He always was a selfish man, his heart was filled with greed

Now a little drop of water is all he'll ever need





You can't love gold and silver and love the Saviour too

Like the eye of the needle no chance of getting through

So make your reservation before another day

For all your gold and silver will surely pass away





Give me one drop of water, the rich man cried from Hell

One drop of water, but still no water fell

He always was a selfish man, his heart was filled with greed

Now a little drop of water is all he'll ever need





There's one way to Heaven, it’s by amazing grace

Where everyone is equal no matter creed or race

So have no other Bible, and always put God first

We'll live on milk and honey, and we will never thirst





Give me one drop of water, the rich man cried from Hell

One drop of water, but still no water fell

He always was a selfish man, his heart was filled with greed

Now a little drop of water is all he'll ever need

Now a little drop of water is all he'll ever need





____________________





For it is easier for a camel to go through a needle's eye, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God. (Luke 18:25)







