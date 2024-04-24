Where Are TRUE Biblical Jerusalem and Israel??? (Olivet Discourse Study 4.5)

(Links below!) Tartaria, giants, the shenanigans of the Smithsonian, ancient history, mounds/ mounds Indians, Egyptian iconography, terraforming in the US, and ancient structures in the US all inform my personal opinion on this matter, building (of course!!!) on a firm foundation in the scriptures as studied in the original languages of Greek and Hebrew.





(Be sure to listen to the whole video as there are some observations that might surprise you!)





We each have the choice to believe scripture, or to believe in the traditions of man. Study scripture yourself. Study hard. Then form your opinion. :)





Also in this Bible study:

- Utah. Yehudah. Judah.

- Where was Christ actually crucified per scripture?

- Is a third temple in Jerusalem really the fulfillment of prophecy?

- Where IS Biblical Israel?

- Where IS Biblical Jerusalem?

- Does Israel today actually abide by the bounds declared by Lord?





If anyone has years of experience in "Christian apologetics," 'tis I! However, the Lord has graciously revealed much to me in recent years. Question everything, or as Paul wrote, "prove [test] all things."





Also see Numbers 34:1-12 (so as to refute doubtful, lazy disputations based on the assertions of false prophets).





We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





