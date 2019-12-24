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Journalist Valerie Dirksen, reporting on HAITI WB Child Victims In Dire Need Of Help
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6 views • December 24, 2019
Journalist Valerie Dirksen, reporting on HAITI WB Child Victims In Dire Need Of Help
Help needed immediately. Five child victims of a serial American pedophile who has been accused over 10 times in 30 years, need urgent help. He has an arrest warrant out of Haiti and a Red Interpol Arrest Warrant. These victims have given sworn testimony that are key to the arrest warrant. The Dominicans picked the serial pedophile up but since they do not have extradition to Haiti they held him for 3 weeks until the Americans were to pick him up. Since the Americans did not do so, he was escorted to the US by uniformed Dominican police and released in the JFK airport. The pressure is on Homeland Security and DOJ to correct this situation. The unstable conditions in Haiti have put these victims in danger because they have been exposed and there is no witness protection. They must be extracted immediately. $500 is urgently needed and greatly appreciated. Donate:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/speakequipment
Help needed immediately. Five child victims of a serial American pedophile who has been accused over 10 times in 30 years, need urgent help. He has an arrest warrant out of Haiti and a Red Interpol Arrest Warrant. These victims have given sworn testimony that are key to the arrest warrant. The Dominicans picked the serial pedophile up but since they do not have extradition to Haiti they held him for 3 weeks until the Americans were to pick him up. Since the Americans did not do so, he was escorted to the US by uniformed Dominican police and released in the JFK airport. The pressure is on Homeland Security and DOJ to correct this situation. The unstable conditions in Haiti have put these victims in danger because they have been exposed and there is no witness protection. They must be extracted immediately. $500 is urgently needed and greatly appreciated. Donate:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/speakequipment
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