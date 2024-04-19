Create New Account
J6 Whistleblower, Rand Paul's Warning, and Black-Eyed Demons — The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
Published 16 hours ago

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we discussed various warnings that have been hitting us this week. National Guard whistleblower Captain Timothy Nick explained how the people were lied to about January 6 and how we're still being lied to today. Senator Rand Paul called on President Donald Trump to stop supporting Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Planned Parenthood is alive and well despite Roe v. Wade. Plus, plenty of prepper stuff.


https://discern.tv/national-guard-captain-testifies-forced-to-stand-down-until-5-pm-on-j6/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/sen-rand-paul-issues-stark-warning-trump-he/

https://www.lifenews.com/2024/04/16/planned-parenthood-killed-392715-babies-in-abortions-last-year-a-record-number/

https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2024/04/17/california-christians-fight-back-city-removing-cross/

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/food-now-investment-heres-why-inflation-isnt-going-away-anytime-soon

http://endoftheamericandream.com/why-are-they-trying-so-hard-to-convince-us-that-people-that-are-seeing-black-eyed-demon-faces-have-a-disorder/

https://www.wnd.com/2024/04/george-floyd-era-come-end/

Keywords
rand pauldonald trumpjanuary 6the jd rucker show

