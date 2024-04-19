J6 Whistleblower, Rand Paul's Warning, and Black-Eyed Demons — The JD Rucker Show

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we discussed various warnings that have been hitting us this week. National Guard whistleblower Captain Timothy Nick explained how the people were lied to about January 6 and how we're still being lied to today. Senator Rand Paul called on President Donald Trump to stop supporting Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Planned Parenthood is alive and well despite Roe v. Wade. Plus, plenty of prepper stuff.
https://discern.tv/national-guard-captain-testifies-forced-to-stand-down-until-5-pm-on-j6/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/sen-rand-paul-issues-stark-warning-trump-he/
https://www.lifenews.com/2024/04/16/planned-parenthood-killed-392715-babies-in-abortions-last-year-a-record-number/
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2024/04/17/california-christians-fight-back-city-removing-cross/
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/food-now-investment-heres-why-inflation-isnt-going-away-anytime-soon
http://endoftheamericandream.com/why-are-they-trying-so-hard-to-convince-us-that-people-that-are-seeing-black-eyed-demon-faces-have-a-disorder/
