THE MOVIE THAT INSPIRED A MOVEMENT! PLUS -- AN UPDATE ON ITS VICTORY!

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-movie-that-inspired-a-movement/
https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/top-vaccinologists-fail-to-produce-science-to-support-safety/
EPISODE 259: THE MOVIE THAT INSPIRED A MOVEMENT
How is it that The HighWire’s reporting on Covid has been so far ahead? How did we know so much about the public health players, and the games they would play with lockdowns and vaccines? Because, they’ve done it all before. The HighWire presents “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe,” the movie that exposes one of the biggest public health scandals of all time. They say ‘vaccines don’t cause autism,’ but they never told you this.