X22 REPORT Ep. 3160a - The [WEF]/Biden Economic Agenda Has Pushed The People To Turn On Them
Published 15 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3160a - Sept 11, 2023

The [WEF]/Biden Economic Agenda Has Pushed The People To Turn On Them


The economy is falling apart around the world, EU is feeling it, Germany is imploding, it's just a matter of time. The [CB] does not want the people looking at alternative currency, they are now going after gold and silver dealers. As the Biden admin pushes their economic agenda, the people are turning on them.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

