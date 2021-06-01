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Why was the United States blind for weeks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic?
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2564 views • June 01, 2021
Dr. Paul Alexander has his PhD in Health Research Methods, Evidence and Impact. He is a regular contributor to American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) and a brilliant analyst of the COVID-19 Pandemic and fallout from the resulting lockdowns. What crippled the US response at the very beginning of the pandemic? Why were we blind about the beginning of the spread in the US? Dr. Alexander answers these questions in a short video.
Also see Dr. Alexander's latest investigative paper into vaccine adverse effects:
https://trialsitenews.com/the-covid-19-spike-protein-may-be-a-potentially-unsafe-toxic-endothelial-pathogen/
Also see Dr. Alexander's latest investigative paper into vaccine adverse effects:
https://trialsitenews.com/the-covid-19-spike-protein-may-be-a-potentially-unsafe-toxic-endothelial-pathogen/
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