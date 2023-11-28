Quo Vadis





Nov 27, 2023





In this video we share Bishop Robert Barron on the Synod on Synodality.





Please, like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Here are the words of Bishop Barron on the Synod via Word on Fire:





Now that I’ve had a bit of time to readjust to my normal rhythm and to think through the rather extraordinary experience of the last month in Rome, I would like to share some impressions of the Synod on Synodality, even as I will endeavor not to violate the pope’s request that we refrain from talking about particular participants and votes.





So, I will limit myself to commenting on the published document that the synod members approved and on my own interventions during the deliberations.





The summary statement very accurately expresses the fact that the overwhelming concern of the synod members was to listen to the voices of those who have, for a variety of reasons, felt marginalized from the life of the Church.





This motif was the common denominator in all of the preliminary sessions leading up to the synod, and it was prominently featured in the working document that provided the basis for our discussions.





Women, the laity in general, the L G B T community, those with disabilities, young people, men and women of color, etcetera. have felt unappreciated and, most importantly, excluded from the tables where decisions are taken that affect the whole life of the Church.





I can assure everyone that their demand to be heard was heard, loud and clear at the synod.





And I’m glad it was.





The Church is meant to announce the Gospel to everyone (todos, todos, todos, as the pope rightly says) and to gather them into the Body of Christ.





Therefore, if there are armies of Catholics who feel excluded or condescended to, that’s a major pastoral problem that must be addressed with humility and honesty.





And I can say, as someone who has been a full-time ecclesiastical administrator for the past twelve years, I am delighted to receive the counsel of laity in regard to practically all aspects of my work.





Expanding the number and diversity of those who might aid the bishops in their governance of the Church is all to the good, and bravo to the synod for exploring this possibility.





A question that I raised several times in the small group conversations, however, was whether, in our enthusiasm to include people in the governance of the Church, we forget that the vocation of 99 percent of the Catholic laity is to sanctify the world, to bring Christ into the arenas of politics, the arts, entertainment, communication, business, medicine, etcetera, precisely where they have special competence.





Generally speaking, I was worried that both the Instrumentum Laboris and the synod conversations were far more preoccupied with the ad intra than with the ad extra, and this despite the fact that Pope Francis has been consistently calling for a Church that goes out from itself.





On a number of occasions during the synod, I proposed the Catholic Action model that was, in the preconciliar period, such an effective way to form the laity in their mission to the world.





Another principal theme of the synod discussions was the play or perceived tension between love and truth.





On the one hand, we must welcome everyone, but lest this welcoming devolve into a form of cheap grace (to use Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s term), we at the same time must summon those we include to conversion, to live according to the truth.





Please read more from Bishop Barron at wordonfire.com.





To support this page please visit the site below!





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/quovadis





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LgTi8t--Yc