Un Moment de Prières avec Père Eric et Padre Bruno - 8 Décembre 2022

Rejoignez-Nous pour un moment de Prières et de Lectures
Organisé par Père Eric et Padre Bruno, En duplex de Colombie
pour contacter Père Eric: [email protected]
pour contacter Padre Bruno: [email protected]
vidéo révélatrice: "mort soudainement"
https://odysee.com/@7chakras:3/Died-S...
Playlist "Réunions de Lectures et de Prières" des anciennes réunions:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzUrN...
Retrouvez, également, toutes nos vidéos sur Rumble :
https://rumble.com/c/c-930913 en utilisant un VPN
chaine sur Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@P%C3%A8re_Elric_d...
Chaîne de Padre Bruno:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7om...
