Un Moment de Prières avec Père Eric et Padre Bruno - 8 Décembre 2022
Père Elric de Belen
Published 20 hours ago |

Rejoignez-Nous pour un moment de Prières et de Lectures Organisé par Père Eric et Padre Bruno, En duplex de Colombie pour contacter Père Eric: [email protected] pour contacter Padre Bruno: [email protected] vidéo révélatrice: "mort soudainement" https://odysee.com/@7chakras:3/Died-S... Playlist "Réunions de Lectures et de Prières" des anciennes réunions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzUrN... Retrouvez, également, toutes nos vidéos sur Rumble : https://rumble.com/c/c-930913 en utilisant un VPN chaine sur Odysee: https://odysee.com/@P%C3%A8re_Elric_d... Chaîne de Padre Bruno: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7om...

Keywords
jesusprieremariespiritualiteexorcisme

