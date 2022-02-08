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Will THESE states stop ESG before it enters YOUR LIFE too
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30 views • February 08, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The Great Reset IS happening, Glenn says, and not just at the elite levels of society. Soon it will affect every aspect of your’s, too…especially in the financial sector with ESG scores. Glenn explains what’s to come, where it’s already occurring, AND a new way some states are trying to stop it. But, will they be successful before it’s too late…? It's up to us to encourage our state leaders to take action TODAY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4VayOEjhNo
The Great Reset IS happening, Glenn says, and not just at the elite levels of society. Soon it will affect every aspect of your’s, too…especially in the financial sector with ESG scores. Glenn explains what’s to come, where it’s already occurring, AND a new way some states are trying to stop it. But, will they be successful before it’s too late…? It's up to us to encourage our state leaders to take action TODAY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4VayOEjhNo
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