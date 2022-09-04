Russia Shuts Main Gas Pipeline to Europe

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https://gnews.org/post/p1h3jf26f
09/03/2022 Sky News: Russia says it is closing the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, piling more pressure on Europe’s energy supplies. State energy firm Gazprom said the pipeline would need to be shut down indefinitely. Europe has accused Moscow of using gas as an economic weapon against Western countries that are supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia