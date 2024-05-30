Create New Account
Destruction of an M1A1SA tank of the AFU in the Avdeevka direction by a 152-mm high-precision projectile "Krasnopol".
The Prisoner
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage of the destruction of the M1A1SA tank of the 47th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeevka direction by a 152-mm high-precision projectile "Krasnopol".

Source @Intel Slava Z


