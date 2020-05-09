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5G is creating covid symptoms and being rolled out now
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127 views • May 09, 2020
From the street, some four letter words, black brother talks straight about what is happening with 5G and Covid. I am long time researcher and he nails it. You can see my page on this here https://kauaitruth.com/5g which is a completely non commercial site. Listen to him and spread the word.
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