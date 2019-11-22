© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carter Page: FBI falsification of documents ‘is more of the same’
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • November 22, 2019
Former foreign policy adviser to President Trump Carter Page discusses the reports of an FBI employee altering documents in the 2016 Russia probe, the false narrative being pushed by Democrats, the FBI’s surveillance of him for information on the Trump campaign, and what might come out in the IG report on the Russia probe.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.