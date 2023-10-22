'Where is your humanity' US Representative Ilhan Omar calls for Gaza ceasefire (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/F6fnhal_NYs?si=3HT_JsaxZJ5ApFoq



22 Oct 2023"Where is your humanity?"





US Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar gave a recent speech outside the Capitol building where she, along with a group of other Democrats, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.





Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH





Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG





Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye

Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye

Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye