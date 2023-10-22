Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Where is your humanity' US Representative Ilhan Omar calls for Gaza ceasefire (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Sunday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/F6fnhal_NYs?si=3HT_JsaxZJ5ApFoq

 22 Oct 2023"Where is your humanity?"


US Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar gave a recent speech outside the Capitol building where she, along with a group of other Democrats, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.


