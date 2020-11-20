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FULL SHOW: Trump Legal Team Reveals Massive Democrat Election Fraud That's About To Be Exposed
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110 views • November 20, 2020
Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer on today’s episode of War Room. Joined by Tom Pappert of National File, we expose the truth behind Sharpie Gate, the incredible press conference by Trump’s legal team, the terrifying results of Medical Tyranny, and we tune in live as Alex Jones demonstrates outside the Georgia’s Governor’s Mansion. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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